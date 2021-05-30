The Graph Hits Market Capitalization of $836.21 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001871 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $836.21 million and approximately $86.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

