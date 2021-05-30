The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Hershey worth $33,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

