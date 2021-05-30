The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 60,174 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 584.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.