The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,057 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Cardlytics worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,584 shares of company stock worth $7,260,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

