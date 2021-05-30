The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Cannae worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cannae by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

