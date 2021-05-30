The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.