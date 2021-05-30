The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

