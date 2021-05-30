The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $187.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $1,829,368 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.