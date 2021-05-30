The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after buying an additional 816,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

