The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,021 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $959.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.54. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

XL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.