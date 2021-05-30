The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SA stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

