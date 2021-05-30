The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $4,673,632 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KWR stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $165.98 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

