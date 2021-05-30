The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 633.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Insiders have sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.