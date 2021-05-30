The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

MTH stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

