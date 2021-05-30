The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.93 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $6,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

