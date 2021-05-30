The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

