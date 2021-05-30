The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.75 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS OEPWU opened at $9.89 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Profile
