The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,624 shares of company stock worth $10,800,904. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.