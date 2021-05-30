The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Stamps.com worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $187.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

