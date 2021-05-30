The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 26,607 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.69% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TBNK opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.