The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,259 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

