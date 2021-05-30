The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,298 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

