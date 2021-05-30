The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,419 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $20,065,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

