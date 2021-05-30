The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,421 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 26,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,085,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,682,125. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
