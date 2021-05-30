The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,421 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 26,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,085,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,682,125. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

