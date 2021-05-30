The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,438 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,994 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

