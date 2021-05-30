The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,568 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

