The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,726 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Colony Capital worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.