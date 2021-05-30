The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,776 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

