The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,316 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in LivePerson by 61.9% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 47,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LivePerson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in LivePerson by 914.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $118,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,379. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

