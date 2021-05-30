The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,489 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,512,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,435 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $65.41 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

