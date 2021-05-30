The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,614 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

