The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,813 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

