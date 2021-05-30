The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,176 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

