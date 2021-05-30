The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 849 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $149.05 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.