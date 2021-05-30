The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,784 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

