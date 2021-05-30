The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $1.98 Million Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

NGCAU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

