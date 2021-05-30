The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.14% of Plumas Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

