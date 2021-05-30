The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ONEM opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

