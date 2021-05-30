The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.95. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

