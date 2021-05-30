The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

