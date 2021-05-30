The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic makes up 12.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.