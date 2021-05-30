The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,647 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 132.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Nordson by 8.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

