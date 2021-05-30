The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

