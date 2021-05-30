The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Glatfelter worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

