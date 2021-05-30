The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.12 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

