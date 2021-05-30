The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.52.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

