The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.22% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $9.68 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.