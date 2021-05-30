The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

