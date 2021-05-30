The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

