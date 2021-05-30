Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $36.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00267891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

